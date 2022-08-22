Business Events

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director and CEO of IPDC, and Ahmed Imtiaz Jami, founder of Obhizatrik Foundation, pose with participants of a tree plantation programme organized by the two organisations to observe National Mourning Day 2022 and the martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. on August 15, at Obhizatrik School at Mirpur, Dhaka.Anwar Group Chairman Manwar Hossain delivering his speech at the commemoration ceremony organized to observe the first death anniversary of the founder Chairman of Anwar Group, Alhaj Anwar Hossain, at the City Bank Centre at Gulshan on Thursday last (August 18). Minister of Industry, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP (not in picture) was present as the chief guest of the programme. Anwar Group Managing Directors, Hossain Mehmood and Hossain Khaled along with family members were present in this ceremony.