

‘Bangladesh may turn dev country implementing Bangabandhu's ideals’

He said, "Bangabandhu taught us how to love people and soil of this country, while his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now working hard to make a poverty-free country in order to finish the unfinished tasks of her father".

Addressing the students, the minister said they (students) should be engaged in development activities being imbued with the ideals of Bangabandhu. As future generations, students should go ahead with ideals of Bangabandhu. In this way, it would be the real tribute to be paid to Bangabandhu, he said.

The minister observed this while addressing a discussion, marking the distribution of copies of the book 'Unfinished Biography of Bangabandhu' among students in the city.

Uddokta Chattogram, a local organization, recently organized the event on Kazem Ali High School premises on the occasion of the tragic month of August.

Chaired by Sonia Azad, founder of Uddokta Chattogram; Helal Akbor Chowdhury Babor, former finance affairs secretary of Awami Jubo League; Md. Shahabuddin Ahmed, president of managing committee of Kazem Ali School & College; Ansar Ul Haque, general secretary of Chokbazar thana Awami League; Nur Mostafa Tinu, councilor of No. 16 Chokbazar ward; were present as special guests.

Speaking at the function, Helal Akbor Chowdhury Babor called for following the ideals of father of the nation for making a healthy society.

Sonia Azad, in her speech, observed that Bangladesh can be turned into a developed country if ideals and dreams of Bangabandhu are materialized.



















