'realme entering second stage of growth'

Sky Li, founder and CEO of realme, published an open letter titled "realme's Second Stage of Growth: A Refined Focus on Long-term Growth" while its fourth "828 Fan Festival" will be coming up on August 28, 2022.

In the open letter, Sky Li presents, "realme is now entering its second stage of growth as a startup, and in this next phase of our journey we will further refine our focus on targeted, long-term growth. This means an added focus on product quality and market focus."

With the "Dare to Leap" spirit, realme keeps providing leap-forward performance and trendsetting design at reasonable prices for young people around the world. With the 5G adoption, realme becomes the fastest growing 5G smartphone brand globally in the fourth quarter of 2021 with a 165% YoY growth.

realme even pushes the boundaries further to popularize the power of 5G to its AIoT product range by launching its first 5G tablet - realme Pad X. It aims to make 5G technology more accessible with an investment of 90% of the research and development resources into 5G technology.

Thanks to its 1+5+T strategy, realme became the fastest consumer tech brand to cover major AIoT product types and build a full-fledged AIoT ecosystem, spanning smart TVs, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, hearables, and a vast number of smart gadgets and accessories under its TechLife ecosystem. Together, realme achieved an astonishing 10 million product shipments by 2022Q1, making it a strong contender in the AIoT segment.

Innovation in design is another key element that realme focuses on from the beginning. realme established the very first design studio in the Android mobile phone industry, realme Design Studio, gathering the world's top designers and in-house design elites to create trendsetting products and experiences.

In the past four years, realme achieved rapid growth, becoming the world's 6th largest smartphone vendor in only three years. Despite the current market uncertainty, realme is confident in its ability to meet the challenges. Sky Li said, "Smartphones have made us more capable than ever before, and now the age of AIoT is extending these capabilities further. The road ahead remains bright, if difficult."

Entering the second stage of growth, realme will adhere to the "Simply Better" product strategy and "Market Cultivation" strategy, which means an added focus on product quality and market focus as Sky Li mentioned.

realme's R&D investment will increase by 58% year on year, with a focus on technological innovation. The Number Series will become its essential product line, packing essential tech into a stylish package with an accessible price tag. realme sincerity to launch its 9i 5G on August 18th, 2022, and the 10 series will come soon in Q4. In terms of product design, realme will continue to adopt new patterns and new materials, bringing products with trend-setting design and leap-forward performance to global users. realme is also opening up the opportunity for fans to participate in its AIoT product-development process, and with a joint effort, realme is expecting to deliver more user-centric AIoT products by 2023.





















