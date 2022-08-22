Video
Monday, 22 August, 2022, 12:22 PM
Home Business

Growth, inflation worries for FY23 reducing in India

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158

NEW DELHI, Aug 21: The sustained decline in the price of crude oil into August since June, the moderation in inflation rate below 7% and the impressive growth in tax revenue collection have combined to contribute to a significant easing of concerns over growth and inflation in the current financial year, a finance ministry report said on Friday.
"It is not necessarily the right thing to do to project either optimism or pessimism too far ahead in these uncertain times. For now, India looks better placed on the growthinflation-external balance triangle for 2022-23 than two months ago," according to the finance ministry's monthly economic report for July.
It said such an improvement in the cyclical prospect is a reflection of the swift economic policy response bythe government and the central bank. The economy's resilience, especially in the light of growth challenges elsewhere in the world, is due, in no small measure, to the sustained efforts of the government and the centralbank to regain and preserve the underlying macroeconomic and financial stability, according to the report.    -TNN


