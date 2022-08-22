Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 August, 2022, 12:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Chinese slowdown brightens prospects for Indian manufacturing

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159

MUMBAI, Aug 21: With China facing economic slowdown on account of domestic and geo-political reasons, India needs to spruce its manufacturing sector to attract investment and emerge as an alternative global sourcing hub, said experts.
The Chinese economic growth is expected to moderate to 3.5 per cent this year due to various reasons, including disturbances in the property sector and frequent Covid-induced lockdowns.
Besides, the growing tension between the US and China over Taiwan may escalate into geopolitical instability adversely impacting sourcing of inputs and equipment from the world's second largest economy.
These developments will have some positive spillovers for India, Sujan Hajra, chief economist Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers said.
"First, uncertainties in China can increase the attractiveness of India as an alternative global sourcing hub. Second, in the emerging market fund allocation by global investors, the share of India can increase at the cost of China," he said.
After June, global rating agency Moody's has again slashed China 2022 growth forecast. As per the latest report, the second largest economy in the world expected to grow at 3.5 per cent from earlier projection of 4.5 per cent.
The slowdown in China provides opportunities for India to increase its share in the global value chain, Aditya Sood, Portfolio Manager - InCred PMS, said.
Various initiatives, including the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme taken by the government would help in increasing exports of goods, he said.
According to government officials, India has taken several initiatives to increase its exports and raise its share in the global value chain.
Even the world is looking at reducing their dependence on China and expanding their sourcing base, the official said, adding, the slowdown in China gives India an opportunity to gain market share.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Pubali Bank donates Ambulance to BIRDEM
Sonali Life Ins achieves prestigious AA+ rating
115 kids with neurodevelopment challenge cheer up at Bashundhara
Courier, logistics sectors seek business friendly law
‘Tobacco Control Act amendment to bring hardship for retailers’
Lending thru agent banks doubled in FY22
Business Events


Latest News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Tea workers return to work with previous wage of Tk 120
Man hacked to death by friend in Narsingdi
Khulna fuel oil traders on 12 hrs strike
58 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
2 drug peddlers held with buprenorphine in Joypurhat
2 boys tortured by cops in Ctg, 3 constables withdrawn
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record
Most Read News
Eden College BCL president threatens to drive out some students
Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat: report
Zelensky warns of 'ugly' Russian attack before Independence Day
Egypt's 1st women train drivers recruited in Cairo
Legal notice served on FM Momen seeking resignation
Daughter of Putin ally killed in Moscow car bomb attack
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death, 173 cases
Daughter of Putin ally killed in suspected car bomb attack
USAID’s Ujjiban Project hands over 1m pledges to end child marriage
Who expect change in overnight is living in the fool's world: Shakib
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft