Exclusive bonus, cashback for tap customers

Trust Axiata Pay (tap), is one of the country's leading mobile financial services providers and offers exclusive cashback to their customers by purchasing Robi and Airtel internet packages and bundles. Under the tap cashback campaign, this offer will continue till August 31, says a press release.

Anyone will get 18 GB instead of Airtel's regular 14 GB internet package of Tk. 129 for seven days, and there is a cashback of Tk 9. Extra 2 GB data can be availed along with 800 MB regular internet package for three days at Tk 32, there is a cashback offer of Tk 3. Upon purchasing, the tap special offer, 5 GB and 150 minutes bundle can be availed instead of previous regular bundle offer of 2 GB and 100 minutes for three days at Tk 158.

500 MB as a bonus can be availed if anyone buy 1.5 GB package of Robi for three days for Tk 57, the total internet package will be 2 GB; and the cashback offer is Tk 4. Upon purchasing 2 GB and 25 minutes bundle offer for 7 days at 98 taka one would get 500 MB internet and 50 minutes talk time as bonus and this bundle also has a cashback of Tk 6.

By using tap app and USD code *733# customers can avail the service. To know more about the campaign contact tap customer care -15733.









