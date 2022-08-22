Video
Monday, 22 August, 2022
‘API industrial park crucial to meet sectoral challenges’

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Business Correspondent

Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana said that Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) industrial parks will play an important role in meeting the challenges of the pharmaceuticals sector as Bangladesh will step into a developing country.
"In 2026, Bangladesh will finally become a developing country, and for that reason, some benefits will be removed from the pharmaceuticals sector like other sectors due to intellectual property and patent laws.
Considering these factors, the government is implementing the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Industrial Park scheme," Sultana said while addressing as chief guest at a discussion organized by stakeholders of the API industrial park project.
The project is being implemented by Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) in Ghazaria upazila of Munshiganj on Sunday, said a release.
"The pharmaceuticals sector will be able to cope up with the new challenges with the help of the API industrial parks, and the activities will become more effective and prompt," she said.  
While replying to a questions of newsmen, the secretary said, "As per the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we are trying to increase production and reduce imports in every field. We are also trying to create employment for people, for which the API project, once completed, will be really helpful."  
Leaders of Bangladesh Pharmaceutical Industry Association raised various demands on this occasion including supply of gas and electricity to industrial plots, filling soil in plots, reducing surcharge etc, the press release said.  
Sultana directed the concerned to execute a time bound plan to ensure gas and electricity supply to the plots of the API Park. She also assured to cooperate with other ministries if needed and urged the concerned to complete the construction of central effluent treatment plants (CETPs) as soon as possible.
Chairman of BSCIC Md Mahbubor Rahman, Additional Secretary (Planning) of the Industries Ministry Md Nurul Alam, Managing Director of API Abdul Muqtadir, leaders and officials of Bangladesh Pharmaceutical Industries Association were present among others at the meeting.


