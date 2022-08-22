‘Inflationary pressure to continue’



Government policy makers, economists and business leaders came up with such opinion at a discussion program titled "New Challenges in the economy of Bangladesh" organized by the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) held at its auditorium in the capital on Sunday.

State Minister for Planning Dr. Shamsul Alam spoke at the program as the chief guest.

Chief Economist, Bangladesh Bank Dr. Md. Habibur Rahman, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute (PRI) Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur, Executive President, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Mohammad Hatem, Chairperson, Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) Nihad Kabir and Director, FBCCI Abul Kashem Khan attended the program as panelists.

Presided over by ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy, its general secretary SM Rashidul Islam moderated the program, speakers gave different opinions on issues like prices of fuel oil, unstable exchange rate, rules and regulations in businesses and the country's overall macroeconomic situation.

Business leaders suggested for ensuring energy security and simplifying further the rules and regulations in doing businesses to increase country's business competitiveness.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam alleged that economists of the country mostly tend to express concerns while they do not see the good things. "But, the foreign research institutions have highlighted the strength and potentials of Bangladesh economy," he added.

Turning to the issue of inflation, Dr Alam said that the price hike in fuel oil has instigated the inflation while there is no denying the fact that the people are now suffering. "There was no alternative to raise the fuel oil price.

But, the government has taken various steps and hopefully the inflationary pressure will come down by October. Despite that, the inflationary pressure will be there,"

Executive director of PRI Dr Ahsan H Mansur said that the monetary policy is not working well to contain the inflationary pressure while bad times are looming large as the general point to point inflation may hit 10 percent.

He observed that the deficit in balance of payment would not go away very soon though export earnings and inward remittance would increase, imports would decline, and there will be a desirable balance in foreign trade.

Dr Md Habibur Rahman said that the inflationary pressure would continue as it has been caused totally from imports. "Despite this, the Bangladesh Bank has taken various steps to contain inflation, bringing stability in the exchange rate, ensuring discipline in the financial sector. For this, efforts are on to control inflation through improving the supply side without raising the interest rate,"

Executive President, BKMEA Mohammad Hatem said that the export orders are failing while the large factories are being compelled to reduce their production. Former President of MCCI barrister Nihad Kabir said that there is sufficient stock of coal in the country and we need to ensure maximum utilization of country's own natural resources.

Former President of DCCI Abul Kashem Khan noted that energy security is very important while there has been a revolution in energy in the country over the years. The ERF members participated in the discussion.



















