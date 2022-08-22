Stocks rise for 4th running day on buying spree

Stocks rose for the fourth running day on Sunday as the investors maintained their buying spree for future gains, pulling up indices on both bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 18.02 points or 0.29 per cent 6,259.46. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 6.10 points to 2,226 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) added 6.25 points to 1,372 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE however, dropped to Tk 10.58 billion, down 8.80 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 11.60 billion.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers as out of 381 issues traded, 136 advanced, 143 declined and 102 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI), rose 20 points to 18,390 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 12 points to 11,018.

Of the issues traded, 111 declined, 101 advanced and 85 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port-city bourse traded 7.69 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 276 million.













