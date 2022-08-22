Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 August, 2022, 12:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rise for 4th running day on buying spree

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Business Correspondent

Stocks rose for the fourth running day on Sunday as the investors maintained their buying spree for future gains, pulling up indices on both bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 18.02 points or 0.29 per cent 6,259.46. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 6.10 points to 2,226 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) added 6.25 points to 1,372 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE however, dropped to Tk 10.58 billion, down 8.80 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 11.60 billion.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers as out of 381 issues traded, 136 advanced, 143 declined and 102 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI), rose 20 points to 18,390 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 12 points to 11,018.
Of the issues traded, 111 declined, 101 advanced and 85 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port-city bourse traded 7.69 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 276 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Pubali Bank donates Ambulance to BIRDEM
Sonali Life Ins achieves prestigious AA+ rating
115 kids with neurodevelopment challenge cheer up at Bashundhara
Courier, logistics sectors seek business friendly law
‘Tobacco Control Act amendment to bring hardship for retailers’
Lending thru agent banks doubled in FY22
Business Events


Latest News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Tea workers return to work with previous wage of Tk 120
Man hacked to death by friend in Narsingdi
Khulna fuel oil traders on 12 hrs strike
58 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
2 drug peddlers held with buprenorphine in Joypurhat
2 boys tortured by cops in Ctg, 3 constables withdrawn
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record
Most Read News
Eden College BCL president threatens to drive out some students
Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat: report
Zelensky warns of 'ugly' Russian attack before Independence Day
Egypt's 1st women train drivers recruited in Cairo
Legal notice served on FM Momen seeking resignation
Daughter of Putin ally killed in Moscow car bomb attack
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death, 173 cases
Daughter of Putin ally killed in suspected car bomb attack
USAID’s Ujjiban Project hands over 1m pledges to end child marriage
Who expect change in overnight is living in the fool's world: Shakib
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft