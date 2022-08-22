Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 August, 2022, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh may prefer to import Russian oil via third country

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204

Bangladesh may prefer to import Russian oil via third country to avert possible risks of western sanction.
Official sources at the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said, neighboring India might may be such a preferred third country with regard to importing Russian oil.
"Currently, India has been importing Russian oil defying the US sanctions while Bangladesh has a long term contract with India to import refined oil from its refinery at Numaligarh in Assam state, '' said an official preferring anonymity.
"If there is a bilateral arrangement between the two nations, such a business is  very much possible," he said, adding it could be a possible way to avert the risk in import of Russian oil at a cheaper rate.
The possibility of importing petroleum fuel from Russia came into discussion at the policymaking level following an offer from a Russian company to sell its refined petroleum, especially diesel, at a cheaper rate to Bangladesh.
Russneft, a Russian oil company headquartered in Moscow, recently offered the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) petroleum fuels at $59 per barrel against a global market price of over $100 per barrel.
As per the offer, the Russian company will reach its refined petroleum to Chattagram port at the rate which includes the premium and shipping cost as well.
However, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has not yet officially disclosed anything about the Russian company's offer.
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid declined to give any detail of such an offer. "No more update as yet," he told UNB on Thursday.
Sources at the BPC said the import of Russian oil is not like fuel import from other countries.
They said Bangladesh is assessing its possible risks to import petroleum fuels from Russia as such imports may invite anger from the USA and its Western allies. Russia has been facing huge economic sanctions from the USA and its European allies following its war with Ukraine.
If any country directly imports Russian oil it may face similar sanctions, said the officials, adding that is why any move in this regard will not only depend on the decision of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources but also on global factors.
According to official sources, after receiving the offer from Russia on petroleum fuel sale, now different concerned ministries including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources are assessing the potential risks.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the ECNEC meeting on August 16 said that the government wants to buy fuel oil, fertilizer and wheat from Russia. In this connection she mentioned she had given the responsibility to her Principal Secretary to talk to the Russian Ambassador regarding the matter.
"The Foreign Ministry can take initiative in this matter, we will procure fuel oil from them (Russia) with our own funds as the SWIFT is closed and the price of dollar is very high," she said.
Power Cell director Mohammad Hossain said that if the government can manage the import of diesel at cheaper rate, operation of the diesel-run power plants will be resumed to increase the power generation and problem of load shading may be largely mitigated.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Pubali Bank donates Ambulance to BIRDEM
Sonali Life Ins achieves prestigious AA+ rating
115 kids with neurodevelopment challenge cheer up at Bashundhara
Courier, logistics sectors seek business friendly law
‘Tobacco Control Act amendment to bring hardship for retailers’
Lending thru agent banks doubled in FY22
Business Events


Latest News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Tea workers return to work with previous wage of Tk 120
Man hacked to death by friend in Narsingdi
Khulna fuel oil traders on 12 hrs strike
58 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
2 drug peddlers held with buprenorphine in Joypurhat
2 boys tortured by cops in Ctg, 3 constables withdrawn
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record
Most Read News
Eden College BCL president threatens to drive out some students
Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat: report
Zelensky warns of 'ugly' Russian attack before Independence Day
Egypt's 1st women train drivers recruited in Cairo
Legal notice served on FM Momen seeking resignation
Daughter of Putin ally killed in Moscow car bomb attack
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death, 173 cases
Daughter of Putin ally killed in suspected car bomb attack
USAID’s Ujjiban Project hands over 1m pledges to end child marriage
Who expect change in overnight is living in the fool's world: Shakib
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft