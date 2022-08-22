Qatar to take skilled, semi skilled workers from BD



Minister of Labour of Qatar Dr. Ali bin Saeed bin Al Samikh Al Marri pays a courtesy call on Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen at the State Guest House Padma in the capital on Sunday.

Minister of Labour of Qatar Dr. Ali bin Saeed bin Al Samikh Al Marri said so when he paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen at the State Guest House Padma in the capital on Sunday.

"Qatar's Labour Minister expressed his satisfaction on the contributions of the Bangladesh community living in Qatar. He appreciated the role of Bangladeshi expatriates in developing the economy of Qatar as well as Bangladesh," a Foreign Ministry release said.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Dr. Momen briefed him (Qatar Minister) about the initiatives taken by the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for skill development to meet growing demand at home and abroad, it said.

Foreign Minister appreciated the cooperation of Qatar Government in supplying LNG to Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister lauded the role of Qatar for its mediation in Afghanistan, Palestine, Chad and in Sudan. He requested for Qatar government's political and economic support for solving Rohingya problems.

Qatar Labour Minister appreciated the steady development of Bangladesh despite COVID pandemic. The Foreign Minister highlighted on trade and investment opportunity in Bangladesh and requested for Qatar's investment in Bangladesh especially in SEZ.

In reply, Qatar's Labour Minister told that Qatar will actively explore investment scope in Bangladesh.



















Qatar will recruit skilled and semi skilled workers from Bangladesh in the field of medical, hospitality, driving and IT sector.Minister of Labour of Qatar Dr. Ali bin Saeed bin Al Samikh Al Marri said so when he paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen at the State Guest House Padma in the capital on Sunday."Qatar's Labour Minister expressed his satisfaction on the contributions of the Bangladesh community living in Qatar. He appreciated the role of Bangladeshi expatriates in developing the economy of Qatar as well as Bangladesh," a Foreign Ministry release said.During the meeting, Foreign Minister Dr. Momen briefed him (Qatar Minister) about the initiatives taken by the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for skill development to meet growing demand at home and abroad, it said.Foreign Minister appreciated the cooperation of Qatar Government in supplying LNG to Bangladesh.Foreign Minister lauded the role of Qatar for its mediation in Afghanistan, Palestine, Chad and in Sudan. He requested for Qatar government's political and economic support for solving Rohingya problems.Qatar Labour Minister appreciated the steady development of Bangladesh despite COVID pandemic. The Foreign Minister highlighted on trade and investment opportunity in Bangladesh and requested for Qatar's investment in Bangladesh especially in SEZ.In reply, Qatar's Labour Minister told that Qatar will actively explore investment scope in Bangladesh.