Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 August, 2022, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Death toll in Somalia hotel siege climbs to 21

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

MOGADISHU, Aug 21: The death toll from a devastating 30-hour siege by Al-Shabaab jihadists at a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu has climbed to 21, Health Minister Ali Haji Adan said Sunday, as anxious citizens awaited news of missing relatives.
Emergency workers have been trying to clear the debris of a gun and bomb attack by the Al-Qaeda-linked group on the popular Hayat hotel which left parts of the building in ruins, with many feared trapped inside.
"The ministry of health has so far confirmed the deaths of 21 people and 117 people wounded" in the assault that began on Friday evening and lasted over a day, Adan said.
On Sunday morning, the area surrounding the hotel was under tight security, with the roads blocked as emergency workers and bomb disposal experts sought to clear any explosives and remove rubble.
The hotel sustained heavy damage during the gunfight between Somali forces and the insurgents.
Parts of the building collapsed, leaving many people frantically searching for their loved ones who were inside when the attack began.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
Death toll in Somalia hotel siege climbs to 21
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
Police secures the area on August 20 a day after a shooting at Emporia
Flash flood warning issued for drought-hit western US
Truss taking 'holiday from reality': Gove
Literature world holds New York rally for Rushdie
A view shows the solar tower of Israel's Ashalim power station


Latest News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Tea workers return to work with previous wage of Tk 120
Man hacked to death by friend in Narsingdi
Khulna fuel oil traders on 12 hrs strike
58 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
2 drug peddlers held with buprenorphine in Joypurhat
2 boys tortured by cops in Ctg, 3 constables withdrawn
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record
Most Read News
Eden College BCL president threatens to drive out some students
Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat: report
Zelensky warns of 'ugly' Russian attack before Independence Day
Egypt's 1st women train drivers recruited in Cairo
Legal notice served on FM Momen seeking resignation
Daughter of Putin ally killed in Moscow car bomb attack
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death, 173 cases
Daughter of Putin ally killed in suspected car bomb attack
USAID’s Ujjiban Project hands over 1m pledges to end child marriage
Who expect change in overnight is living in the fool's world: Shakib
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft