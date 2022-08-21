AL expects PM to look into Momen’s comment

Awami League Presidium Member Abdur Rahman on Saturday hoped that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would look into her cabinet member Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's recent remarks.

"Surely, we expect that the Prime Minister will formally look into the matter as he (Momen) is a minister and a member of her cabinet," he told reporters, adding that they are also talking informally with the foreign minister after his recent comments.

While talking to reporters at Dhanmondi 32, the AL leader said they request the foreign minister to refrain from making any remarks that mischievous people might look to take advantage of. He hoped that the Foreign Minister would be careful.

Rahman said the foreign minister can explain better what he said. "But I can clearly say it is not the party's statement if you take into consideration the media reports quoting Foreign Minister Momen."

He said India is a tested friend of Bangladesh and recalled the great contribution of the country and its people during the War of Liberation in 1971. "We can never forget their contributions."

The AL leader said his party does not believe in dependence on foreign powers to come to power and stay in power. "We

depend on the people of the country."

Foreign Minister Momen on Friday explained that he told the Indian government that Bangladesh would be happy if India helps Bangladesh in maintaining stability, noting that Sheikh Hasina wants stability and communal harmony in the country.

"So, stability is the most important. We want stability in this region, too. We don't want any instability. If we can do this, it will be meaningful in this Golden Chapter of our relations," he told reporters explaining what he wanted to say in Chattogram at a programme on Thursday night.

Momen said he conveyed that there are some bad people in both countries - Bangladesh and India - who make instigative remarks and they instigate to turn minor things into big ones.

"Both the governments have a responsibility to stop this. If we can do that, there will be communal harmony and there will be no uncertainty," he added.

Momen said Bangladesh gets stability when PM Hasina remains there (in power) and the development journey remains uninterrupted when there is stability.

The foreign minister said he referred to what the Assam chief minister told him and he (Momen) exactly conveyed that to the Indian government.

"Going to India, I said your (Assam) chief minister thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her zero tolerance policy and her announcement that Bangladesh cannot be a hub for terrorists," Momen said.

He said there are no terrorist activities in Assam and surrounding areas and they are seeing growing development with increased investment in Assam and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's efforts were credited.

"I conveyed to the Indian government that your chief minister said there is stability as Sheikh Hasina is there. It benefits both sides," Momen added. -UNB