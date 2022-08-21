Poultry syndicate plundered public of Tk 5.2b in 2 weeks

Large poultry farms have looted so far at least Tk 5.2 billion over the past two weeks by manipulating prices of eggs and chickens forcing consumers and small farmers to buy at exorbitant rates, poultry association alleged.

They control the price and whole sale supply chain and held the business of essential commodity hostage alleged the leaders of Bangladesh Poultry Association (BPA) at a press briefing in the city on Saturday. They said there is no government watch over the syndicate paving the way to free looting.

Large poultry farms did additional profit of Tk1.12 billion by increasing prices of eggs, Tk1.72 billion from broiler chicken and Tk2.34 billion from broiler chicks, BPA leaders made the discloser adding some 10-12 local and foreign companies in the poultry sector are involved in business manipulation.

The BPA President Sumon Hawlader said the poultry sector in the country has now gone into the hands of 'mafia' in absence of any regulatory system. Quoting the names of 10 to 12 large poultry farms he said, these have formed a mafia syndicates to loot the people and marginal farms.

They have planned to fully destroy the marginal farmers across the country. Meanwhile, almost half of the marginal farms across

the country have shut their business.

Hawlader said currently marginal farmers buy a bag of poultry feed at a cost of Tk3300 but a farmer under contract farming with large poultry farms can buy it at Tk2500. It means the non contract farmers buy a bag of feed at Tk800 higher. The syndicated farms are similarly making profit of Tk3 per egg and Tk20-22 per poultry chick.

He said the daily demand for eggs in the country is 45 million and large companies supply 25 million. They have illegally earned more than Tk70 million per day by selling per egg at more than Tk3. In the last 15 days, big companies have illegally profited Tk1.12 billion from egg market.

On the other hand, by reducing the supply of broiler in the country, it created an artificial crisis forcing people to pay higher price.

The BPA leader said chicken and egg prices are not fixed at wholesale market. It is fixed by large farms' agents across the country. The prices that the companies' people set are the final prices in wholesale market.

He said this process is not good for people. Moreover it will put the marginal farmers in existential crisis while buyers have to eat each egg at Tk20 and broiler chicken at Tk400 per kilogram.

This is big companies blue print to dominate the entire market and launder people's pocket. He alleged that they are supported by responsible people at the Ministry of Commerce and the Department of Livestock by their silence.

