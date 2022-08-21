Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 August, 2022, 4:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Poultry syndicate plundered public of Tk 5.2b in 2 weeks

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Correspondent

Large poultry farms have looted so far at least Tk 5.2 billion over the past two weeks by manipulating prices of eggs and chickens forcing consumers and small farmers to buy at exorbitant rates, poultry association alleged.
They control the price and whole sale supply chain and held the business of essential commodity hostage alleged the leaders of Bangladesh Poultry Association (BPA) at a press briefing in the city on Saturday. They said there is no government watch over the syndicate paving the way to free looting.   
Large poultry farms did additional profit of Tk1.12 billion by increasing prices of eggs, Tk1.72 billion from broiler chicken and Tk2.34 billion from broiler chicks, BPA leaders made the discloser adding some 10-12 local and foreign companies in the poultry sector are involved in business manipulation.
The BPA President Sumon Hawlader said the poultry sector in the country has   now gone into the hands of 'mafia' in absence of any regulatory system. Quoting the names of 10 to 12 large poultry farms he said, these have formed a mafia syndicates to loot the people and marginal farms.
They have planned to fully destroy the marginal farmers across the country. Meanwhile, almost half of the marginal farms across
    the country have shut their business.  
Hawlader said currently marginal farmers buy a bag of poultry feed at a cost of Tk3300 but a farmer under contract farming with large poultry farms can buy it at Tk2500. It means the non contract farmers buy a bag of feed at Tk800 higher. The syndicated farms are similarly making profit of Tk3 per egg and Tk20-22 per poultry chick.
He said the daily demand for eggs in the country is 45 million and large companies supply 25 million. They have illegally earned more than Tk70 million per day by selling per egg at more than Tk3. In the last 15 days, big companies have illegally profited Tk1.12 billion from egg market.
On the other hand, by reducing the supply of broiler in the country, it created an artificial crisis forcing people to pay higher price.
The BPA leader said chicken and egg prices are not fixed at wholesale market. It is fixed by large farms' agents across the country. The prices that the companies' people set are the final prices in wholesale market.
He said this process is not good for people. Moreover it will put the marginal farmers in existential crisis while buyers have to eat each egg at Tk20 and broiler chicken at Tk400 per kilogram.
This is big companies blue print to dominate the entire market and launder people's pocket. He alleged that they are supported by responsible people at the Ministry of Commerce and the Department of Livestock by their silence.
Among others vice president of the association Bappi Kumar Dev and secretary general Ilyas Khandkar were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL expects PM to look into Momen’s comment
Despite several fatal incidents occurring due to negligence
Poultry syndicate plundered public of Tk 5.2b in 2 weeks
15 coastal dists may be inundated by tidal surge
Youth dies in police custody at Hatirjheel
BNP Acting Chair Tarique, 14 other convicts absconding since 2018
Harrowing tale of a grenade attack victim
Aug 21 ignominious chapter in country’s history


Latest News
Tea workers reject Tk25 wage hike, vow to continue movement
Fakhrul calls for unbreakable unity to restore democracy
Need each other’s cooperation to ensure peaceful, stable, secure neighbourhood: Doraiswami
Russian crops, fertiliser must move 'unimpeded': UN chief
Finland asks: Can a prime minister party like a rock star?
AL has no lords abroad: Quader
Ex-Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa applies for US green card: Report
None did what Sheikh Hasina has done for Islam: Hasan
FM's remarks reflect PM's wishes: Rizvi
Govt can’t evade responsibility for Momen’s comments: GM Quader
Most Read News
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Putin: Russia to allow inspectors to visit nuclear plant
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Huawei launches its largest-ever regional Seeds for the Future Program
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Urgent actions needed to address abnormal price hike
Climate change drought, food, insecurity and violence against women
Two held with Phensedyl in Kurigram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft