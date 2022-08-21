Video
15 coastal dists may be inundated by tidal surge

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The low-lying areas of 15 coastal districts in Bangladesh, including their offshore islands and chars, are likely to be inundated by tidal surge, the weather department said on Saturday.
These districts are Sathira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barisal, Laxmipur,
    Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.
The deep depression over the northeast Bay and adjoining Bangladesh, West Bengal coast moved west-northwestwards and crossed West Bengal and adjoining North Odisha coast, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
The presence of low pressure was seen since last three weeks in the Bay of Bengal and adjacent areas.
It now lies over the coastal area of West Bengal-North Odisha as a land depression at 12:00am on Saturday.


