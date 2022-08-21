Video
Sunday, 21 August, 2022
Youth dies in police custody at Hatirjheel

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent 

Angry relatives of a youth who died in the custody staged demonstration in front of the Hatirjheel Police Station alleging that Sumon Sheikh was beaten to death by police in custody. A youth on Saturday died in the custody of Hatirjheel Police Station.
Police claimed that Sumon Sheikh committed suicide, but his relatives staged demonstration in front of the police station alleging that Sumon Sheikh was beaten to death by police in custody. Sumon Sheikh hailed from village Dakkhin Kandi under Nawabganj Police Station.
Sumon's wife Jannat Ara, who was wailing at the police station premises for her husband, said, "Sumon used to work at an office adjacent to Rampura TV Station. He was beaten there on charge of stealing. Later, police were informed. Police had beaten him while bringing at
    the police station on Friday night. Then Sumon died while he was being tortured in police custody."
Jannat said, "They (Hatirjheel police) have killed my husband in the custody of the police station. They had beaten him inside the office. Police went to the office at night and brought him here. Police also brought him to torture in their custody. I went to the Hatirjheel Police Station on Friday night, but I was forced to leave the police station hurling abusive language."
Relatives including Jannat staged demonstration in front of Hatirjheel Police Station over the death of Sumon in police custody. As a result, movement of all kinds of vehicles got suspended on the roads at Hatirjheel Police Station premises from 5:00pm. Police tried to disperse the angry mob, but failed.
At that time, several youths introducing themselves as local Chhatra League and Juba League workers threatened the angry mob to leave the police station premises.
Sumon's body was taken to Suhrawardy Medical College for postmortem on Saturday afternoon. The officials of Police's Tejgaon Division present at the spot declined to make any comment over the death of Sumon. Hatirjheel Police Station OC Abdur Rashid said, "I can't talk right now."
However, an official expressing anonymity, said the youth had committed suicide hanging himself with the grills inside the police station's cell. It was noticed on the CCTV footage of the police station.


