Harrowing tale of a grenade attack victim

Md Samrat Akbar Sabuj, 36, a victim and survivor of the terrible grenade attack of August 21 in 2004, is leading an afflicted life. The heinous incident has crippled all his dreams along with his body and put him in absolute frustration.

Though, he was given assurance of a job many times from the Awami League and many government sources but he still remains jobless and day by day it is being very difficult to lead his life smoothly after meeting a huge cost of regular treatment and checkups.

Samrat Akbar, who cannot walk properly because of injuries he sustained in his limbs, and several other victims of the attack, are yet to get compensation from the government.

Losing the working ability Samrat is now passing hard days. He wants justice

and trial of the killers.

Samrat was only 18 years' old during the incident that happened 18 years ago. He was attending the rally of Bangladesh Awami League with his mother, also another grenade attack victim.

His mother Monowra Begum was also a survivor of the ugliest attack. His birthplace is Madaripur Sadar and now living at Jatrabari in the capital. Due to his poverty and physical problems he could not manage to get married.

As numerous grenade splinters lodged inside his body, he took treatment from Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital, Al-Baraka Model Hospital and some other hospitals and clinics.

While talking to the Daily Observer Samrat said, "In 2016, I managed to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and narrated our deplorable condition to her."

"The Prime Minister then directed Dr Namita Halder, her personal secretary, to manage a government job for me. Dr Namita wrote a letter to the Roads and Highways Department on July 17 in this regard the same year, but I am yet to get a job," he added.

Frustrated Samrat said, "Everyone dreams to get married, but my dream of getting married has been shattered by the barbaric grenade attack. I am bearing splinters of grenade in different parts of my body, including testicle and penis. So, I may not be able to marry."

The BNP-Jamaat coalition government wanted to kill most of their intended victims of the August 21 grenade attack on an Awami League rally in the city in 2004, said Samrat while narrating that day's incident.

He was among 22 to 25 other victims admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.

"The then DMCH authority was reluctant to treat us and some police officials even tried to arrest us from our hospital beds. Most of the victims were shifted to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment," he recalled.

On August 21, 2004, 24 people including Ivy Rahman, the then Women Affairs Secretary of Awami League and wife of late President Zillur Rahman, were killed and over 500 others injured in the attack and many of them became crippled for life.











