Aug 21 ignominious chapter in country’s history

Sunday, 21 August, 2022, 4:19 AM
18th anniv of gruesome grenade attack on AL rally today

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

August 21 is the ugliest episode in the history of Bangladesh politics. After August 15, it is the most ignominious chapter of the country's history. On this day in 2004 during the BNP-Jamaat coalition government an unprecedented grenade attack was carried out on a peaceful anti-terror rally of the Awami League (AL) on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital. That day was a nightmare. It cannot be explained to those who had not seen it.
The motive of the grenade attack was to kill the then opposition leader and incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. However, the party leaders and activists of AL formed a human shield and protect her.
That day, Sheikh Hasina miraculously survived the infernal grenade attack. Seeing that the main target of the assassins Sheikh Hasina survived, 12 rounds of small arms fire were shot at her car. However, the targeted bullets could not penetrate the bulletproof vehicle carrying Bangabandhu's daughter. Immediately after the attack, Sheikh Hasina was cordoned off in a car and taken to her then residence Sudha Sadan in Dhanmondi.
But, 24 people including Ivy Rahman, the then Women Affairs Secretary of Awami League and wife of late President Zillur Rahman, were killed and
    ver 500 others injured in the attack and many of them became crippled for life.
Those others killed in the barbaric grenade attack included the then opposition leader's personal security guard Lance Corporal (retd) Mahbubur Rashid, Abul Kalam Azad, Rezina Begum, Nasir Uddin Sardar, Atique Sarkar, Abdul Kuddus Patwari, Aminul Islam Moazzem, Belal Hossain, Mamun Mridha, Ratan Shikdar, Liton Munshi, Hasina Mamtaz Reena, Sufia Begum, Rafiqul Islam (Ada Chacha), Mostaque Ahmed Sentu, Md Hanif, Abul Kashem, Zahed Ali, Momen Ali, M Shamsuddin and Ishaque Miah.
Prominent among those who suffered serious splinter injuries included Sheikh Hasina, Amir Hossain Amu, Abdur Razzak, Suranjit Sengupta, Obaidul Quader, Advocate Sahara Khatun, Mohammad Hanif, Prof Abu Sayeed, and AFM Bahauddin Nasim.
Fear and terror engulfed the entire capital after the grenade attack. Condemnation and grief of this carnage spread across the country and abroad.
After the attack, when the Awami League leaders and activists were busy trying to save themselves and others, the police charged batons on the protest march and fired tear shells. At the same time, all traces of the carnage were destroyed.
The BNP-Jamaat coalition government even staged the 'Joj Mia' drama to cover up the incident with state sponsorship and direct support.
The 18th anniversary of the gruesome grenade attack on an Awami League (AL) anti-terrorism rally in the capital on August 21, 2004, will be observed on Sunday with heavy hearts.
Marking the anniversary, the ruling AL, its front and associate bodies and its left-leaning allies, and other political parties, social-cultural and professional organisations have chalked out elaborate programmes across the country.
A discussion will be held at 10:15am to recall the victims of the dreadful in memory of those killed in the August 21 grenade attacks. Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over it and will deliver an important speech.
Prior to that at 10:00am, wreath will be placed at the altar build for the 21 August martyrs in front of the Awami League central office at Bangabandhu Avenue.
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader called upon the leaders, activists, supporters and well-wishers of Awami League and its allies and fraternal organizations at all levels to observe the Grenade Attack Day on August 21 with due dignity along with the countrymen following the health rules.
In order to avoid traffic jam during the programme, traffic will be limited in Press Club, Paltan and Zero Point areas of the capital. As a result, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said that traffic diversion will continue on those roads from 9:00am until the end of the programme.
This information was given by the media and public relations department of DMP on Saturday. DMP has requested the city residents to use different roads when travelling in these areas.


« PreviousNext »

