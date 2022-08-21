Petition filed to CJ over hearing of grenade attack case

A petition has been filed to the Chief Justice (CJ) to form a bench for hearing the death references and appeals of the accused in the August 21 grenade attack case.

Chief legal officer of the state Attorney General (AG) AM Amin Uddin informed the matter to BSS on Saturday.

The AG said that the August 21 grenade attack case is a very important case for the state.

Evil attempts were made to paralyze and destroy the country's democratic

system through this heinous grenade attack incident, he said, adding:"Therefore, we have applied to the Chief Justice for the hearing of the case on priority basis."

The Chief Justice will fix a bench for the hearing of this case, he said.

The heinous attack was carried out on an anti-terrorism rally of Awami League on August 21 in 2004, aimed at killing the front ranking leaders including its President and then Opposition Leader Sheikh Hasina to eliminate the party leaderships.

A total of 24 AL leaders and workers including the then Mahila Awami League President and wife of late President Zillur Rahman, Ivy Rahman, were killed and 500 others were injured.

Sheikh Hasina and the front ranking leaders escaped the carnage narrowly.

During the BNP-Jamaat regime, the investigators were trying to divert the probe to a wrong direction to save the real culprits.

After the attack, when the Awami League leaders and activists were busy trying to save themselves and others, the police charged the protest march fiercely with batons and tear shells. At the same time, all traces of the carnage were destroyed.

The BNP-Jamaat coalition government even staged the 'Joj Mia' drama to cover up the incident with state sponsorship and direct support.

Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 announced the judgment in the August 21 grenade attack case on October 10 in 2018.

The August 21 grenade attack case is now pending at the High Court for hearing of the death reference and appeals following the verdict of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1.

According to the judgment of the court, a total of 19 persons including former state minister for Home Affairs Lutfozzaman Babar, former deputy minister for education Abdus Salam Pintu and two top officials of the intelligence agency at the that time were sentenced to death by the judicial court.

Of them, 14 are members of the militant outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad (Huji-B).

Besides, some 19 persons, including BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, were sentenced to life imprisonment and 11 others were sentenced to various terms of imprisonment with fines. -BSS











