Sunday, 21 August, 2022, 4:19 AM
Diarrhoea spreads in Ctg, 234 hospitalised

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 20: Diarrhoea outbreak has gripped the port city, Chattogram, in an epidemic form. A total of 234 people have been affected by the waterborne disease during the last five days.
In this connection, a medical team comprising of seven experts from the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has arrived in Chattogram from Dhaka. The team has already started their activities in collecting samples.
The disease has been seriously spread in Halishahar, EPZ area, Patenga and Agrabad areas of the city.
The team also visited the BITID (Bangladesh Institute of Tropical Infectious Disease on Friday last and talked to the patients now remaining under treatment.
Meanwhile according to Chattogram Civil Surgeon's office sources, a total of 63 patients have been admitted to different hospitals during the last 24 hours from different upazilas of the district.
Of them, 11 patients are from Patiya upazila, 8 from Banshkhali upazila, and 7 from Rangunia upazila.
The Civil Surgeon's office sources further said, 67 patients have been recovered during the last 24 hours.
According to BITID sources, a total of 40 diarrhoea patients are now admitted in this hospital.
Sources further said, a total of 234 patients have been admitted to BITID during the last 5 days.
Besides, a total of 23 patients have been admitted in BITID during the last 24 hours. They are inhabitants of Kattali, Sagarika, Karnelhat, EPZ and Halishahar areas.
Dr M Ilyas Chowdhury,
    Civil Surgeon of Chattogram told the Daily Observer, that the IEDCR expert team would conduct a thorough survey of the affected areas and they would submit a report to the Civil Surgeon's office. But final report of the survey will be announced from Dhaka, he said.
He said, the IEDCR team arrived in Chattogram for three days. But they may stay for some more days till the completion of their survey, he added.
Civil Surgeon also said that a total of 284 medical teams have been working in 15 upazilas of the district.
The seven-member IEDCR experts team comprised of Dr M Omar Faruk, Dr  Sonam Barua, Dr Imamaul Munrasir, Dr Sadia Afrin, Dr M Anwar Hussain, M Azizur Rahman and M Amirul Islam.
The physicians warned that lack of pure water and unhygienic food is the reason of the disease.


« PreviousNext »

