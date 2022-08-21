Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 August, 2022, 4:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Tea workers to get Tk 145 daily

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

The agitating tea workers have called off their strike after their daily wages have been have been increased from Tk 120 to Tk 145.
The new wages was determined after the meeting at the office of the Divisional Labour office at Srimangal in Moulvibazar on Saturday.
Nipen Pal, Acting General Secretary of Bangladesh Tea Workers' Union, announced the withdrawal of the strike around 3:30pm.
Confirming the matter, Nipen Pal said, "The wages
    of tea workers have been fixed from Tk 120 to Tk 145. With Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's assurance, the tea workers accepted the government's proposal and called off their strike."
Earlier, the movement of the tea workers was going on for the eighth day demanding a daily wage of Tk 300. During the strike, despite several meetings with the government and the owners, the tea workers announced to continue their agitation for an indefinite period as the wage problem was not resolved.
The Department of Labour held a meeting with the leaders of the Tea Workers Union at the office of the Divisional Labour Department in Srimangal Upazila on Saturday at 3:00pm. After the decision came, the strike was called off around 3:30pm.
In the meeting, Director General of Labour Department Khaled Mamun Chowdhury, Member of Parliament for Moulvibazar-4 Constituency, Abdus Shaheed, representatives of District Commissioners of Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Sylhet and Chittagong and tea workers union President Makhan Lal Karmakar, Organizing Secretary Vijay Hazra along with seven tea valley Presidents, General Secretaries and labour leaders were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL expects PM to look into Momen’s comment
Despite several fatal incidents occurring due to negligence
Poultry syndicate plundered public of Tk 5.2b in 2 weeks
15 coastal dists may be inundated by tidal surge
Youth dies in police custody at Hatirjheel
BNP Acting Chair Tarique, 14 other convicts absconding since 2018
Harrowing tale of a grenade attack victim
Aug 21 ignominious chapter in country’s history


Latest News
Tea workers reject Tk25 wage hike, vow to continue movement
Fakhrul calls for unbreakable unity to restore democracy
Need each other’s cooperation to ensure peaceful, stable, secure neighbourhood: Doraiswami
Russian crops, fertiliser must move 'unimpeded': UN chief
Finland asks: Can a prime minister party like a rock star?
AL has no lords abroad: Quader
Ex-Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa applies for US green card: Report
None did what Sheikh Hasina has done for Islam: Hasan
FM's remarks reflect PM's wishes: Rizvi
Govt can’t evade responsibility for Momen’s comments: GM Quader
Most Read News
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Putin: Russia to allow inspectors to visit nuclear plant
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Huawei launches its largest-ever regional Seeds for the Future Program
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Urgent actions needed to address abnormal price hike
Climate change drought, food, insecurity and violence against women
Two held with Phensedyl in Kurigram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft