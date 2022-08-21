Tea workers to get Tk 145 daily

The agitating tea workers have called off their strike after their daily wages have been have been increased from Tk 120 to Tk 145.

The new wages was determined after the meeting at the office of the Divisional Labour office at Srimangal in Moulvibazar on Saturday.

Nipen Pal, Acting General Secretary of Bangladesh Tea Workers' Union, announced the withdrawal of the strike around 3:30pm.

Confirming the matter, Nipen Pal said, "The wages

of tea workers have been fixed from Tk 120 to Tk 145. With Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's assurance, the tea workers accepted the government's proposal and called off their strike."

Earlier, the movement of the tea workers was going on for the eighth day demanding a daily wage of Tk 300. During the strike, despite several meetings with the government and the owners, the tea workers announced to continue their agitation for an indefinite period as the wage problem was not resolved.

The Department of Labour held a meeting with the leaders of the Tea Workers Union at the office of the Divisional Labour Department in Srimangal Upazila on Saturday at 3:00pm. After the decision came, the strike was called off around 3:30pm.

In the meeting, Director General of Labour Department Khaled Mamun Chowdhury, Member of Parliament for Moulvibazar-4 Constituency, Abdus Shaheed, representatives of District Commissioners of Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Sylhet and Chittagong and tea workers union President Makhan Lal Karmakar, Organizing Secretary Vijay Hazra along with seven tea valley Presidents, General Secretaries and labour leaders were present.














