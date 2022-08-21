Man held with Tk 48.4 lakh heroin in C'nawabganj

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) claimed to have detained a man and seized 2.48kg heroin worth Tk48.4 lakh from his possession in Chapainawabganj's Shibganj Saturday.

The detainee was identified as Md Mizanur Rahman, 27, from Noldobri village of Shibganj upazila.

On information, BGB conducted a drive along the Chakpara border around 5:00am and detained Mizanur along with heroin as he tried to escape, Lieutenant Colonel Amir Hossain Mollah, commanding officer of Rohanpur 59 BGB Battalion in Chapainawabganj, said. -UNB