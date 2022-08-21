Couple killed in Jhalakathi AC blast

JHALAKATHI, Aug 20: A couple was killed and three other members of their family were injured when an air-conditioner exploded at a house at Chander Bari in Rajapur upazila of Jhalakathi district early Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Forkan Hawladar, 45, son of Zohr Ali and his wife Mahinur Begum, 40.

The explosion occurred in the dead of night, leaving the couple and three others-Mainul 14, Sara, 3 and Mahfuza Begum, 30 injured, said Shyamal Dey, Officer-in-Charge of Rajapur Police Station.

Getting no response from the inmates of their house of till Saturday noon, Selim Hawladar, brother of Forkan, went into the house and found them wounded. -UNB














