Three of a family die from electrocution in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Aug 20: Three members of a family including a child were electrocuted in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Hosne Ara Begum,60, her son Tara Mia,30 and her grandson Rifat Hossain, 8, said Jashim Uddin, a local UP member.

Rifat went to collect some vegetabls from a land beside their house at Elkhal village.

He got electrocuted when a electric wire connecting Doulatpur with Elakhal fell on him from a pole around 1:30pm.

As his uncle Tara Mia and grandmother Hosne Ara rushed to save him they got electrocuted too, said UP member Jashim Uddin.

Later locals informed Doulatpur power office to cut the power connection but they died in the meantime, he said.

Kamruzzaman Talukder, officer-in-Charge of Bangra Bazar police station, said the bodies were recovered and legal action will be taken in this regard. -UNB













