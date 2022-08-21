Two siblings found dead in Ctg pond

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 20: Two siblings who went missing on their way to a local mosque for Asr prayers were found dead in a pond in Rangunia upazila of Chattogram on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Hasan, 10, and Mohammad Hossain, 9, sons of Mohammad Shafi, a daily wager in Chandraghona Khandaker Para village.

Edris Azgarh, chairman of Chandraghona Kadamtoli union, said the two brothers went missing on their way to the mosque in their locality to offer Asr prayers in the afternoon.

Around 9.30pm, when they did not return home, their parents informed the local people. -UNB











