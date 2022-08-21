Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 August, 2022, 4:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Two siblings found dead in Ctg pond

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 20: Two siblings who went missing on their way to a local mosque for Asr prayers were found dead in a pond in Rangunia upazila of Chattogram on Friday night.
The deceased were identified as Mohammad Hasan, 10, and Mohammad Hossain, 9, sons of Mohammad Shafi, a daily wager in Chandraghona Khandaker Para village.
Edris Azgarh, chairman of Chandraghona Kadamtoli union, said the two brothers went missing on their way to the mosque in their locality to offer Asr prayers in the afternoon.
Around 9.30pm, when they did not return home, their parents informed the local people.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man held with Tk 48.4 lakh heroin in C'nawabganj
Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury speaking at a discussion
Couple killed in Jhalakathi AC blast
Three of a family die from electrocution in Cumilla
Two siblings found dead in Ctg pond
Discussion meeting on Nat’l Mourning Day held in Ctg
BUIP organises dua mahfil, discussion on Aug 15 martyrs
BCS Info Asso gets new body


Latest News
Tea workers reject Tk25 wage hike, vow to continue movement
Fakhrul calls for unbreakable unity to restore democracy
Need each other’s cooperation to ensure peaceful, stable, secure neighbourhood: Doraiswami
Russian crops, fertiliser must move 'unimpeded': UN chief
Finland asks: Can a prime minister party like a rock star?
AL has no lords abroad: Quader
Ex-Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa applies for US green card: Report
None did what Sheikh Hasina has done for Islam: Hasan
FM's remarks reflect PM's wishes: Rizvi
Govt can’t evade responsibility for Momen’s comments: GM Quader
Most Read News
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Putin: Russia to allow inspectors to visit nuclear plant
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Huawei launches its largest-ever regional Seeds for the Future Program
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Urgent actions needed to address abnormal price hike
Climate change drought, food, insecurity and violence against women
Two held with Phensedyl in Kurigram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft