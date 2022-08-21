Discussion meeting on Nat’l Mourning Day held in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 20: On the occasion of the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day, a discussion meeting was held at Dampara Police Lines in Port City on Saturday under the initiative of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP).

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, MP, was present as the chief guest in the meeting, chaired by Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy.

Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Shirin Akhtar, Bangladesh Freedom Fighter Sangsad Chattogram Metropolitan Unit Commander Mozaffar Ahmad and Bangladesh Freedom Fighter Sangsad Chattogram District Unit Acting Commander AKM Sarwar Kamal were present as special guests.

In the speech, guests remembered the contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the great Liberation War and achieving independence.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration and Finance) MA Masud, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and Operations) ASM Mahtab Uddin, ADC Public Relation Shahadat Hossain Rusel and other senior police officers, teachers, students and parents of CMP School and College were present there.









