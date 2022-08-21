BUIP organises dua mahfil, discussion on Aug 15 martyrs



Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mamud speaking at a dua mahfil and a discussion meeting on the August 15 martyrs organised by Bangladesh United Islami Party at Gulistan Dhaka Mahanagar Natyomancha on Saturday. photo: observer

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mamud was present as chief guest and former Member of Parliament Alhaj Mohammad Sirajul Islam Mollah was present as special guest.

Paying homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all martyrs of the August 15, Dr Hasan Mahmud said that Bangabandhu truly served Islam as he tried to eliminate all anti-social activities from the country.

BNP-Jamaat government could not help Islamic activities much as they could not provide recognition to the Kowmi Islamic education and finally Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ensured that recognition, he added.

The chair of the programme and founder Chairman of BUIP Moulana Md Ismail Hossain said that a group supported by BNP-Jamaat is trying to destroy religious harmony in Bangladesh and the government must identify them and punish them.

He added that a true servant of Islam cannot act against the interest of the country and people. He also urged to uphold the ideals of Bangabandhu to ensure rights of religion for all religious groups of Bangladesh.













