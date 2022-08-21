BCS Info Asso gets new body

Video
Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Md Jasim Uddin and Pronob Kumar Bhattacharjee have been elected new president and secretary general of the 27-member executive committee of the BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) Information Association, an organization of the civil servants working in the information cadre in the civil administration.
The new committee was elected in its general meeting and election held on Friday in Tathya Bhaban (Information Building) at Kakrail in Dhaka.
According to a press release of the association, signed by its outgoing secretary general Munsi Jalal Uddin, 26 members out of its 27-member executive committee were elected unopposed while the president was elected with direct votes of the members.
In the post of president, Jasim Uddin secured 107 votes while his opponent Faizul Haque got 64 votes out total 172 votes casted in the polls.
Among others, Khaleda Begum, Abdul Jalil and Mohammad Ali Sarker were elected vice president, Muha Shiplu Zaman, Mohammad Wares Hossain and Farhana Rahman were elected joint secretary general, Abdullah Shibli Sadique as treasurer, AHM MAsum Billah as organising and inter-service secretary, AM Imdadul Islam as office secretary, Fahima Jahan as publicity and publication secretary, Ashrofa Emdad as welfare and sports secretary, Mahbubur Rahman as cultural secretary and Mohammad Sayem Hossain was elected as information technology secretary.


