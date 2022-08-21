Video
Sunday, 21 August, 2022
Editorial

Thugs rule the roost in country's banking sector!

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Bank's recent show-cause notices to the MDs of six banks over alleged dollar fraud remind us of the level of disorders and mismanagement the country's banking sector is gripped with. What came in this regard in a news report published in this daily on Friday, only manifests the weak regulatory systems in our banking and financial sectors.

Reportedly, this show-cause notices were served on Wednesday based on the reports of investigation and monitoring teams formed by the central bank. However, the banks which have been asked to give a befitting reply to this notice within seven working days are Dutch Bangla Bank, Southeast Bank, Prime Bank, City Bank, BRAC Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

Needs be mentioned, these allegations of dollar fraud against the aforementioned banks came just on the heel of the removal of the heads of their treasury wings following a recent recommendation of the central bank.

When the value of taka has been marking a sharp fall against US dollar, inflation rate has topped of all time forcing common people to cut their bags to size amid volatile kitchen markets in the country under the global reality stemmed from Russia -Ukraine war, we believe, pursuing such unusual profits from selling US dollars by these banks is not only unethical, also a culpable crime.

Question can rightly appear, where will common people go if those in guise of gatekeepers in the name of protecting public interest turn into such mindless poachers?

There is no denying, the culture of impunity and lack of accountability has led to the mushrooming of various upstart financial organizations with a tendency of monopolizing public money. Corrupt practices of unscrupulous bankers regularly hit the headlines now a day. In the recent past, the nation has witnessed how with the nexus of dishonest bankers the fraudsters have indulged in large scale embezzlement of public money. We believe, if the alleged dollar forgery is proved to be true, it will obviously shake the very root of public trust in transparent banking.

Mere dismissal of the treasury chiefs of the six banks is not enough. These banks should be brought to books through exemplary actions.
As the dollar fraud of these banks has taken place at the top level, everyone from the banks' board of directors to their managing directors should face the music.

What needs to be taken into account is whether these banks deepening the dollar crises is merely stemmed from their profit mongering tendencies or an anti-national spirit has worked behind the curtain. It is important to investigate whether an anti-government conspiracy is linked in this connection to destroy country's economy by maligning government's image.

Under these circumstances, we suggest it is necessary to redouble administrative efforts and attention to bring about an overall reform in the country's banking sector. Besides, strengthening bank regulatory system should be given the top priority.



