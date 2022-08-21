Video
Sunday, 21 August, 2022
Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Prevent plastic pollution

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Dear Sir

Plastic pollution is a major threat to our environment, biodiversity, economy and health. I have come across media reports recently about the horrific situation of plastic pollution in the country. It seems unbelievable that every day about 3000 tonnes of plastic waste is produced in Bangladesh.

 Single-use plastics and other plastic products have already clogged the drains and canals of the city and also ruined many of our rivers. A report published a few years ago stated how the Buriganga River became toxic due to plastic waste, and how all the living creatures in the river are dying due to plastic pollution. The hazardous elements emitted through plastic pollution can cause various chronic diseases in humans, including cancer.

Therefore, it is necessary to limit our use of plastics, increase the production of jute products to be used instead of plastics, raise public awareness about the issue and enforce the laws enacted by the government.

Zarah Monir
Uttara, Dhaka



