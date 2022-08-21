

Retail import by online market places

Under foreign exchange regulations, resident Bangladeshis are entitled to have travel quota. International cards can be issued within the prescribed quota. Legitimate purchases by international cards up to 300 US dollar per transaction are allowed. Transactions by cards are used in online market places for legitimate purchase of goods and services. Payments are made before delivery of goods and services. There are different risk factors for the transactions - delay in delivery, problems in quality, and uncertainty in refund in case of substandard items. For the purchase of goods and services, cardholders need to depend on international market places; suppliers' market places are rarely used.



In case of export from Bangladesh under e-Commerce business to consumer (B2C) model, exporters can use their own platforms to display products. Buyers place orders with payments by cards or digital wallets. In another way, exporters can display their products in international market places through which orders are received by exporters. Buyers while placing orders make payments to market places. Exporters ship goods after observing regulatory instructions. Market places make remittances directly or through payments services providers to bank accounts of exporters in Bangladesh.



Individual importers can remit payments through banking channel against imports within the yearly permissible limit. But payments through card options are not available here. There are many e-Commerce market places are in operational in Bangladesh. Many of them are of international standard. Market places just display products with payments terms. Resident market places can work as platforms to display foreign products and different digital contents like apps, news and movie channels, online tutorials, and many more.



Policy framework by the government is required for retail imports through resident market places. Based on the policy, market places can remit payments collected from resident buyers. But there are some challenges. The prevailing regulations allow import payments. Every payment is subject to matching with entry of goods supported by bill of entry. Same formalities need to be observed for payments against online purchases of goods facilitated by resident market places. Is it possible to be observed? Importers make payments abroad.



On the other hand, individuals are importers for online purchases. But they will make payments to online market places in Taka. Market places need to effect payments to merchants abroad. Another issue is that retail imports will be executed through express operators. Each parcel needs to be cleared from customs authority with payments of duty and taxes in the name of actual purchasers. What will happen in case of bulk clearance in the name of express companies is another issue required to be addressed.



Other issue is that transactions contain different parties - purchasers and remitters. As per income tax regulations, outward remittances are subject to tax deductions at sources from beneficiaries' bills. In addition to this tax, value added taxes are applicable for remittances. After assessment of duty and taxes at customs-end, imposition of source taxes and valued added tax will not make the transactions viable.



Challenges as noted above need to be resolved to onboard foreign merchants in resident online market places. In this context, there is a fundamental issue whether individual needs import registration certificates from CCI&E office, as required by traditional importers. Moreover, yearly transactions limit subject to maximum for each case is required to be set. In case of digital contents, permissible items need to be visible in the policy framework. Alternatively, negative list of items can be classified.



The basic problem relates to outward remittances for which policy at national level needs to be framed. Based on the policy framework, resident market places can be allowed for remittances to merchants abroad against their products or digital contents sold in Bangladesh. Central bank should devise tools to monitor transactions limit to be set by the government and admissible products or digital contents traded in the market places, in addition to remittance formalities such as statements of import items, price, proof of receipts, payments of taxes, service charges to market places and necessary other points. Whatever the requirement is, the process should be digitized so that market places can provide necessary information based on the data stored in the system. The new way of purchases through resident market places can save at least up to the portion earned by market places.

The writer is a contributor











