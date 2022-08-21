Foreign Minister’s recent visit to UK

The diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom (UK) have reached fifty years this year. The UK was the first country in Europe to recognize the newly independent nation which encouraged other European countries to follow.



The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited the UK on his way to Bangladesh after he was released from the Pakistani prison in 1972. It was a clear indication of how Bangladesh-UK relations would turn out in the coming days. The recent visit of Bangladesh's Foreign Minister to Portsmouth, UK is just a continuation of what Bangabandhu started. This visit will no doubt strengthen the trade, social and educational cooperation between the countries.



On 29th June 2022, Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen visited Portsmouth to boost trade, education, and cultural links between the countries. The Portsmouth Bangladesh Business Association (PBBA) organized the visit. This visit builds on the success achieved during Portsmouth's 2019 Trade Mission to Bangladesh, during which Sylhet, a city in eastern Bangladesh, and Portsmouth became "sister cities."



During the visit, the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh spoke with the PBBA members at Portsmouth International Port, had a boat tour of Portsmouth Harbour, and later delivered a speech at the University of Portsmouth on world peace and diplomacy. The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth hosted an official welcoming ceremony at Portsmouth Guildhall, where the Bangladeshi flag was raised and souvenirs were exchanged. These cordial gestures represent the willingness of both countries to strengthen their bilateral relations.



Historically, Bangladesh maintains a positive trade balance with the UK. The total amount of trade between the countries stood at $4.11 billion last year. In 2021, Bangladesh imported £585 million worth of products while exporting commodities to the UK worth £2.4 billion. The UK is the third largest export destination of Bangladesh. Since the turn of the twenty-first century, the volume of exports has increased at a rapid pace.



In FY2020-21, Bangladesh exported $3.751 billion to the UK, an 8.63 percent increase from $3.453 billion in FY2019-20.Additionally, the United Kingdom is Bangladesh's second-largest foreign investor. More than 200 British companies have operations in Bangladesh. Bangladesh received $2.53 billion in net foreign direct investment (FDI) from the UK in 2021.



In the recent visit to Portsmouth, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister discussed potential trade opportunities between the countries. He suggested that Bangladesh has huge potential in the blue economy, shipbuilding, and pharmaceuticals sectors. In the post-Brexit environment, Britain is facing a dire economic situation that has been exacerbated due to the global pandemic shock. With reduced trade openness, FDI inflows, and immigration growth, Britain's GDP growth rate after the referendum has been only3.8%, whereas the EU has had GDP growth of 8.5%.



On the other hand, Bangladesh is going to graduate from the United Nations' Least Developed Countries (LDC) into a developing country in 2026 which will cease all the trade advantages it is now enjoying as a least developed country. In this sense, both the UK and Bangladesh will only benefit through advancing their trade relations forward.



In 2019, the UK's Southern coastal town of Portsmouth was announced as a "sister city" of Sylhet. It was a collective effort of the Portsmouth City Council, the University of Portsmouth, and the PBBA to formally become a sister city of Sylhet, where the majority of Portsmouth's 10,000Bangladeshi population has its origins. This reflects the deep people-to-people relations that both countries enjoy.



Diaspora is always the best means to expedite people-to-people exchange between the countries. The largest immigrant group in the UK is the British Bangladeshi community. Their primary residence is in East London's Tower Hamlets. Approximately 600,000 Bangladeshi expatriates, 95% of them from Sylhet, reside in Britain. With a total of $2023.62 million in remittances for the fiscal year 2020-21, the UK was the fourth-largest source of Bangladesh's remittance. Many British-Bangladesh is also performing state duties as the Councilors and MPs. Many Bangladeshi cultural festivals are also being celebrated in the UK. The visit is a clear indication that the people-to-people cooperation between the countries will get deeper in the days ahead.



Before the pandemic, there was a 9% hike in Bangladeshi students applying for different universities in the UK. It is mainly due to the different scholarships offered by the UK government and universities such as the Chevening scholarship and Commonwealth scholarship.



All these improved trade and people-to-people cooperation have no doubt increased the mutual trust between the two countries which will prompt political leaders to cooperate in more complex and sensitive matters. Recently, a bilateral discussion of Bangladesh's Foreign Minister with his British counterpart Elizabeth Truss was held on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Summit.



During the meeting, Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen requested the UK as a leader in global justice and human rights to consider resettling 100,000 Rohingyas to lessen the unjust burden on Bangladesh and give them a quality life with a better future. In response, Elizabeth Truss reiterated the UK's commitment to put more pressure on the Myanmar government along with other international partners to ensure a safe and sustainable return of Rohingya to their homeland.



Bangladesh and the UK maintain traditionally strong and warm bilateral ties. Trade and socio-economic relations deserve special mentioning. The frequent visits of the top-level officials of both countries indicate the constantly improving relations. And the recent visit of Bangladesh's Foreign Minister will not only deepen the existing trade, educational, and people-to-people connections, but also create new scopes to cooperate in strategic and diplomatic matters through confidence building between the countries.

The writer is research analyst,

KRF Center for Bangladesh

and Global Affairs (CBGA)











