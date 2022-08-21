Two die from snakebite in Chattogram, Nilphamari

A teenage girl and a man have died from snakebite in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Nilphamari, in three days.

CHATTOGRAM: A teenage girl was killed after being bitten by a snake in Mirsharai Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Tahmina Akter Liaza, 16, daughter of Md Liton, a resident of Shreepur Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that a poisonous snake bit Liza's hand while he was cooking in the kitchen at around 6 pm, which left her critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to a local hospital.

Later on, she died there while undergoing treatment.

NILPHAMARI: A farmer was killed after being bitten by a snake in Kishorganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Khairul Islam, 35, son of late Rashed Ali, a resident of Panialpukur Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Khairul was working in his cropland in the afternoon. At that time, a poisonous snake came out from hole and bit his leg, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued him and took to Kishorganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital as his physical condition deteriorated.

Later on, he died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital at night while undergoing treatment.