Bridge links two Lalmohan unions with recreational beauty



Badarpur-Farasganj Bridge in Lalmohan Upazila. photo: observer

People of both banks of the canal have started to use the much-hoped bridge with excitement. Earlier there were boats or small trawlers for them to cross the canal. About one lakh people are now enjoying the bridge facility.

Under Large Bridge Construction (LBC) of the Department of Local Government Engineering Department, the bridge has been constructed over the Lalmohan Khal (canal) linking Nazirpur, Pachwim Charumed and Farasganj at about Tk 21 crore.

The 663-foot length and 24-foot width bridge has been named Badarpur-Farasganj Bridge. It is 34 feet above the cabal having two approach roads of 1,853 feet.

Rickshaw-puller Md Kabir said, "The bridge was very necessary for us. Once it was a dream, and now it is a reality. The bridge has opened many opportunities for drivers like us."

Locals Altaf Hossain and Amir Hossain said, "Earlier we had to cross the canal by boat. Thousands of people and students would suffer seriously. Suffering of people of both banks was untold."

Two friends, Jahid and Razzak who visited the bridge, said, if an initiative is taken governmentally, the bridge can be a recreational spot. There is now prevailing mind-filling atmosphere in the bridge area, they added.

Upazila Engineer Md Billal Hossain said, under the landmark initiative of the Prime Minister, people will enjoy benefits thanks to 'Amar Gram-Amar Shahor'.

The main facility of the initiative is communication, he added. It has been possible to build the bridge because of active cooperation from MP Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon, he further said. After constructing the bridge, people of both banks of the canal are getting benefits day by day.

MP (Bhola-3) Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon said, during the Awami League regime, every sector of the country has witnessed huge development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Even country's remote areas have been included in government's development activities.

Following the development series, the bridge has been built, he added.

Now there will be remarkable development in these two unions. About one lakh people are getting benefits of the bridge, he maintained.











