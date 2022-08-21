Three drown in Noakhali, Chandpur

Three people including a minor child drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Chandpur, on Friday.

NOAKHALI: Two fishermen drowned and two others went missing after a trawler carrying 16 fishers capsized amid a heavy storm in the Bay of Bengal on Friday.

The incident took place in the bay adjacent to Nijhum Dwip in Hatiya Upazila of the district in the morning.

The deceased were identified as Mainuddin, a resident of Amtali Village under Jahajmara Union in the upazila, and Md Raful, a resident of Natun Sukhchar Village.

The missing fishermen are Sharif and Belal.

Local resident Jillur Rahman said a total of 16 fishermen on board 'MB Siraj' fishing boat went to deep sea to catch fish a few days back. They were returning to ghat (an anchoring spot) after catching fishes on Thursday night.

The trawler was caught in a sudden storm and capsized after arriving in Dhamarchar area adjacent to the Nijhum Dwip at around 10am on Friday, said he quoting the survivors.

Some 12 fishermen managed to swim to another trawler 'MB Yeamin Chowdhury'.

Later on, sailors from another trawler 'Lutfullahil Mujib Nishan' found the bodies of the Mainuddin and Raful lying inside the trawler that got struck at the char, he added.

Kanchhan Kanti Das, inspector (Investigation) of Hatiya Police Station, confirmed the incident.

Locals joined police and Coast Guard members to search for the missing people, the police official added.

CHANDPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Haziganj Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Rafi, 3, son of Emdad Hossain, a resident of Taralia Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Rafi fell down into a pond next to his house in the evening while he was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Haziganj Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Haziganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Golam Mawla confirmed the incident.











