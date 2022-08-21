Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 August, 2022, 4:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three drown in Noakhali, Chandpur

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondents

Three people including a minor child drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Chandpur, on Friday.
NOAKHALI: Two fishermen drowned and two others went missing after a trawler carrying 16 fishers capsized amid a heavy storm in the Bay of Bengal on Friday.  
The incident took place in the bay adjacent to Nijhum Dwip in Hatiya Upazila of the district in the morning.   
The deceased were identified as Mainuddin, a resident of Amtali Village under Jahajmara Union in the upazila, and Md Raful, a resident of Natun Sukhchar Village.
The missing fishermen are Sharif and Belal.
Local resident Jillur Rahman said a total of 16 fishermen on board 'MB Siraj' fishing boat went to deep sea to catch fish a few days back. They were returning to ghat (an anchoring spot) after catching fishes on Thursday night.
The trawler was caught in a sudden storm and capsized after arriving in Dhamarchar area adjacent to the Nijhum Dwip at around 10am on Friday, said he quoting the survivors.
Some 12 fishermen managed to swim to another trawler 'MB Yeamin Chowdhury'.    
Later on, sailors from another trawler 'Lutfullahil Mujib Nishan' found the bodies of the Mainuddin and Raful lying inside the trawler that got struck at the char, he added.
Kanchhan Kanti Das, inspector (Investigation) of Hatiya Police Station, confirmed the incident.
Locals joined police and Coast Guard members to search for the missing people, the police official added.    
CHANDPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Haziganj Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Rafi, 3, son of Emdad Hossain, a resident of Taralia Village in the      upazila.
According to local sources, Rafi fell down into a pond next to his house in the evening while he was playing near its bank.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Haziganj Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Haziganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Golam Mawla confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two die from snakebite in Chattogram, Nilphamari
Bridge links two Lalmohan unions with recreational beauty
Three drown in Noakhali, Chandpur
4 killed in road mishaps
Hindu community people in Shahjadpur Upazila of Sirajganj District
Woman crushed under train in Gazipur
Lightning strike kills man in Netrakona
Six electrocuted in three districts


Latest News
Tea workers reject Tk25 wage hike, vow to continue movement
Fakhrul calls for unbreakable unity to restore democracy
Need each other’s cooperation to ensure peaceful, stable, secure neighbourhood: Doraiswami
Russian crops, fertiliser must move 'unimpeded': UN chief
Finland asks: Can a prime minister party like a rock star?
AL has no lords abroad: Quader
Ex-Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa applies for US green card: Report
None did what Sheikh Hasina has done for Islam: Hasan
FM's remarks reflect PM's wishes: Rizvi
Govt can’t evade responsibility for Momen’s comments: GM Quader
Most Read News
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Putin: Russia to allow inspectors to visit nuclear plant
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Huawei launches its largest-ever regional Seeds for the Future Program
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Urgent actions needed to address abnormal price hike
Climate change drought, food, insecurity and violence against women
Two held with Phensedyl in Kurigram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft