4 killed in road mishaps

Four people have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Rangamati, Bogura and Pirojpur, in two days.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A man was killed after a private car hit a motorcycle in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Suisai Mong Marma, 35, son of Mangchu Marma, a resident of Taltali area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandrghona Police Station (PS) Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said Suisai Mong Marma was heading to Bangalhalia Bazar from the house at around 4pm riding by a motorcycle.

On his way, a private car coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle on the Bangalhalia road area under Ward No. 5 in Raikhali Union, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rangamati Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers seized the private car but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Filing of a case with Chandraghona PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.

BOGURA: Two people were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The accident took place in Hamchhayapur area on Dhaka-Bogura Highway under Shahbandegi Union in the upazila at around 11:45am.

Of the deceased, one was identified as Abdul Based, son of Shahab Uddin, a resident of Birail Village under Mirzapur Union in the upazila. He was the driver of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Hanif Paribahan' from Rangpur hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Hemchhayapur area on the highway, leaving six people including its driver seriously injured. Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Sherpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared one passenger, aged about 30, dead.

The other injured were shifted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) in critical condition.

Later on, CNG driver Abdul Based succumbed to his injuries at the SZRMCH while undergoing treatment.

The other four injured are now undergoing treatment there.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the SZRMCH morgue for autopsies.

However, the law enforcers seized the bus but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.

Sherpur Highway Police Camp In-Charge Baniul Anam confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

FARIDPUR: A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a peluder (local vehicle) in Madhukhali Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abir Hossain, 18, son of Sayed Mollah, a resident of Amurodi Village in the upazila.

Madhukhali PS OC Shohidul Islam said a peluder hit a motorcycle carrying Abir on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Noapara area in the afternoon, leaving the motorcyclist dead on the spot.

Being informed, the highway police recovered the body from the scene.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.











