Hindu community people in Shahjadpur Upazila of Sirajganj District brought out a colourful rally in the upazila town on Friday to mark the Janmashtami festival. The rally led by Manik Sarker ended at Kachari Bari after parading main streets in the town. Upazila Parishad Chairman Azad Rahman, Shahjadpur Municipality Mayor Monir Akhter Khan Toru Lodi, ASP Hasibul Islam and Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Liakat Ali were also present at the rally. photo: observer