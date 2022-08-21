Woman crushed under train in Gazipur

GAZIPUR, Aug 20: An elderly woman was crushed under a train in Bhurulia area in the city on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ambia Khatun, 65, wife of Dudu Mia, a resident of Mariali area of the city.

According to local sources, Ambia was crushed under the Dhaka-bound Sirajganj Express Train in the morning while she was crossing the rail line in Bhurulia rail crossing area, which left the woman dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered her body from the scene.













