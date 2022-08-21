Video
Home Countryside

Lightning strike kills man in Netrakona

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

NETRAKONA, Aug 20: A man was killed by lightning strike in Kendua Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Saidur Rahman, 45, a resident of Battra Village under Chirang Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that Saidur was fishing in a beel near his house in the evening. At that time, thunderbolt struck on him, which left him critically injured.
Later on, locals rescued him and took to Kendua Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Officer-in-Charge of Kendua Police Station Ali Hossain confirmed the incident.


