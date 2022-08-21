Six electrocuted in three districts

Six people a woman and two minor children have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Cumilla, Bogura and Jashore, on Friday and Saturday.

CUMILLA: Three members of a family in Muradnagar Upazila of the district were electrocuted on Saturday noon.

The deceased were identified as Hosneya Begum, 60, her son Tara Mia, 30, and her grandson Rifat Hossain, 8.

It was learnt that Rifat went to a nearby paddy field in Elkhal Village of the upazila at noon to collect Kolmi shak. Suddenly, he came in contact with a live electric wire, which left him critically injured.

Hearing his cry, Hosneya Begum went to the scene and tried to save his grandson Rifat. But she was also electrocuted. Later on, Tara Mia rushed there to save the duo, but he too electrocuted.

Locals informed the matter to a local power office and after that the line was disconnected. The local people then recovered the bodies.

BOGURA: A crane operator died and his helper was injured from electrocution in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Nazim Uddin, 35, son of Tazu Mia, hailed from Kutubdia Upazila of Cox's Bazar District. The injured helper is Harunur Rashid.

It was learnt that during the installation of electric poles by a crane in the area adjacent to Adamdighi Railway Station, the entire crane got electrified after touching an electric wire running along the side. At that time, Nazim Uddin and Harunur Rashid came in contact with live electricity in the evening while operating the crane, which left them critically injured.

Locals rescued them and rushed to Adamdighi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Nazim Uddin dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Adamdighi Police Station (PS) Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident.

JASHORE: Two siblings have been electrocuted on the rooftop of their house in Bagherpara Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Abu Hossain Akash, 14, son of Kabir Hossain of Bhaddradanga Village in the upazila, and his sister Nusrat, 5.

The deceased's father Kabir said that he along with his family members came to his village home from his Jashore residence on Thursday.

"Akash and Nusrat came in contact with a live electric wire connected to a mortgage signboard of a bank from which I took loan for constructing the house," he said, adding that the accident happened at around 11:30am when they were playing on the rooftop.

The impact of the electrocution left them critically injured and they were rescued and rushed to Bagherpara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty physicians pronounced them dead on arrival.











