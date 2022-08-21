144 detained on different charges in five districts

A total of 144 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Rajshahi, Meherpur, Natore, Sirajganj and Pirojpur, in recent times.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 127 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective

Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Friday night

till Saturday morning, arrested 43 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy Commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, 18 had arrest warrants, 17 were drug addicts and the remaining eight were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in

the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Meanwhile, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-5) arrested two fake journalists from Kapashia area under Katakhali Police Station (PS) in the city on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Md Roni Ahmed, 25, and Bokhtiar Shahriar Niloy, 19.

Police sources said a motorcycle, two fake id cards, four SIM cards and two mobile phone sets were also recovered from their possession during the drive.

RAB members, in another drive, detained three activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) from the city for reportedly assaulting a man as he protested eve teasing of his daughter.

The detainees are Irfan Khan, 23, Md Farhad, 27, and Md Akher Ali, 32.

The elite force members conducted a drive in Meherchandi area at about 2:30am on Thursday and arrested the trio.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the victim's father Neel Madab Saha, said few scoundrels often harassed his daughter on way to her college.

On August 13, those scoundrels stabbed and beat him in the evening near Rajshahi University Station as he protested against the eve teasing. "They also attacked my wife when she came to save me."

He alleged that police are not accepting their case in this regard as the attackers are ruling party activist.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 33 people in separate drives in the city from Thursday night till Friday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, 16 were drug addicts and the remaining five were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 29 people in separate drives in the city from Wednesday night till Thursday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrested people, seven had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining 14 were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge amount of contraband drugs from their possession during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 17 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrested people, seven had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining two were nabbed on various charges.

A huge amount of contraband drugs were also recovered from the accused in the drug case at that time.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

MEHERPUR: Due to the abnormal increase in the price of oil, a young man came on facebook live and abused Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with indecent language. DB Police have arrested the youth.

Abu Taleb, 42, son of Harunur Rashid, a resident of Garabaria Village in Gangni Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of District DB Police Saiful Alam said Abu Taleb came on facebook live on Saturday night and abused the Prime Minister with unspeakable language.

Following this, a team of the DB Police arrested him from Sehgalpur Village at around 10pm on Wednesday after raiding several villages in Jessore, Chuadanga and Meherpur districts for the last two days. The arrested was, however, handed over to Gangni PS.

After filing of a case under the Digital Security Act with Gangni PS, the arrested has been produced to the court, the OC added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: RAB members arrested six members of an inter-district tractor thieves' gang from Baraigram Upazila in the district on August 11.

The arrested persons are: Matiur Rahman, 23, of Deb Uttar Village in Singra Upazila, Jahangir Alam, 35, of Bigogulia Village, Sakib Hossain, 20, of Krishnanagar Village, Raqibul Islam, 24, of Kumarkhali Village in Gurudaspur Upazila, Solaiman Ali, 26, of Nazirpur, and Ariful Islam, 25.

RAB-5 Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Farhad Hossain said a tractor was stolen from Galgalia Bazar in Singra Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The tractor's owner lodged a written complaint to RAB.

On information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bagdob area and arrested six members of the inter-district tractor thieves' gang along with the stolen tractor.

After filing of a case with the PS concerned, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the ASP added.

SIRAJGANJ: Eight people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Police, in a drive, arrested four members of a brokers' gang from in front of Sirajganj Passport Office in the district town.

The arrested people are: Imon Ali, 25, son of Samsher Ali of Sarapur Village in Tarash Upazila, Abdus Salam Khan, 50, son of Abdul Karim Khan of Mujib road area in Sadar Upazila, Ananda Hasan, 26, son of Alauddin of Malshapara Moholla under Sirajganj Municipality, and Shahidul Islam, 38, son of Jinat Ali Molla of Char Nabia Village in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district.

Sirajganj Sadar PS OC Md Humayun Kabir on August 9 said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in front of Sirajganj Passport Office and arrested them.

They are listed brokers.

The law enforcers also seized Tk 25,770 in cash, 11 e-passport forms and four mobile phones from their possession at that time.

After filing of a case with Sirajganj Sadar PS, the arrested were produced before the court, the OC added.

On the other hand, police arrested four people including a local leader of Shecchashebak League from Ullapara Upazila in the district on August 8 on charge of gambling.

The arrested persons are: Shecchashebak League leader Samiul Islam Sagar, 35, Shamim Reza, 40, Abdul Halim, 45, Jahid, 44. All of them are residents of the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Udhunia Beel area and arrested them from a boat red-handed while they were gambling.

A case under the Gambling Act was filed with Ullapara Model PS against the arrested in this regard.

Sub-Inspector of Ullapara Model PS Masud Rana confirmed the matter.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested two persons along with firearm from Kawkhali Upazila in the district on August 8.

The arrested persons are: Md Shahidul Islam alias Taufiq, 42, son of Shamsul Haque Rari, a resident of Iron Jhapurshi Village, and Raqib Hossain, 23, son of Imon Ali, a resident of Guatan Village in Jhalakathi.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Shahidul Islam in Iron Jhupshi Village, and arrested him along with a pipe gun.

Based on his statement, police later arrested Raqib Hossain.

A case under the Arms Act was filed with Kawkhali PS in this regard.

Kawkhali PS OC Md Boni Amin confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.



















