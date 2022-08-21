Bhawal Ban gets back its lost charming



Gardeners taking care of the Bhawal forest. photo: observer

Planted saplings of different species including rare ones have already grown up to 15-20 feet. Birds and animals are rejoicing.

Official sources said, the artificial gardens are reared and monitored round the clock in order to ensure a resilient habitat for wildlife and birds. The traditional look is getting back.

In 2020-21 fiscal year, various species of trees were planted in the forest. These are matching the forest ecology, mostly shal-friendly.

To reinvigorate the faded greenery of the forest, known as Bhawal Ban, different tree saplings were planted by the Department of Forest (DoF).

According to sources at the Bhawal Range Officer's Office, under Sufal Project, enrichment gardens were raised on eight hectares (ha) of forest areas under Bhabanipur bit, Baroipara bit and, Rajendrapur bit in 2020-2021 fiscal year.

A mixed garden of rapid growing trees has been raised on ten ha in the Bhabanipur bit. Besides, Shal co-pitch management has been completed on five ha by using compost fertiliser.

In 2021-2022 fiscal year, a five ha forestry was raised in different bits with different rare species of trees.

According to locals, once Bhawal Ban was full of different species of trees. But industrialisation, grabbing, and tree felling damaged the traditional ecological setup. Only two years back, shal trees were noticeable. It was densely enough.

In the gap of row of shal trees, saplings of about 30 species including chalta, bel, amloki, hortaki, chhatian, bilatigab, bahera, arjun, chikrashi, mahua and others have been planted.

Bhawal Range Officer Md Masud Rana said, it has been challenging to raise garden and maintain in the industry- dominated Gazipur forest.

In the backdrop of the climate change and warming it has been difficult to maintain saplings. Besides, wildfire in the dry season is rubbing salt in the wound.

But facing such challenges, each garden is enriched in the forest under the Sufal Project. High officials of the DoF are conducting special monitoring to bring back previous glory of the forest.

Director of the Sufal Project Gobinda Ray said, "We're planting different species of saplings under this project. The forest has turned a unique habitat for birds and animals."

"According to the instructions of the UN about climate change, we're continuing our various efforts," he maintained.











GAZIPUR, Aug 20: Shal-tree-matching gardens are recovering ecosystem in the Bhawal Ban (forest) in the district.Planted saplings of different species including rare ones have already grown up to 15-20 feet. Birds and animals are rejoicing.Official sources said, the artificial gardens are reared and monitored round the clock in order to ensure a resilient habitat for wildlife and birds. The traditional look is getting back.In 2020-21 fiscal year, various species of trees were planted in the forest. These are matching the forest ecology, mostly shal-friendly.To reinvigorate the faded greenery of the forest, known as Bhawal Ban, different tree saplings were planted by the Department of Forest (DoF).According to sources at the Bhawal Range Officer's Office, under Sufal Project, enrichment gardens were raised on eight hectares (ha) of forest areas under Bhabanipur bit, Baroipara bit and, Rajendrapur bit in 2020-2021 fiscal year.A mixed garden of rapid growing trees has been raised on ten ha in the Bhabanipur bit. Besides, Shal co-pitch management has been completed on five ha by using compost fertiliser.In 2021-2022 fiscal year, a five ha forestry was raised in different bits with different rare species of trees.According to locals, once Bhawal Ban was full of different species of trees. But industrialisation, grabbing, and tree felling damaged the traditional ecological setup. Only two years back, shal trees were noticeable. It was densely enough.In the gap of row of shal trees, saplings of about 30 species including chalta, bel, amloki, hortaki, chhatian, bilatigab, bahera, arjun, chikrashi, mahua and others have been planted.Bhawal Range Officer Md Masud Rana said, it has been challenging to raise garden and maintain in the industry- dominated Gazipur forest.In the backdrop of the climate change and warming it has been difficult to maintain saplings. Besides, wildfire in the dry season is rubbing salt in the wound.But facing such challenges, each garden is enriched in the forest under the Sufal Project. High officials of the DoF are conducting special monitoring to bring back previous glory of the forest.Director of the Sufal Project Gobinda Ray said, "We're planting different species of saplings under this project. The forest has turned a unique habitat for birds and animals.""According to the instructions of the UN about climate change, we're continuing our various efforts," he maintained.