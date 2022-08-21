Six nabbed with drugs in four districts

Six people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Kurigram, Bogura, Brahmanbaria and Moulvibazar, in three days.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Two drug dealers were arrested by police along with 344 bottles of phensedyl in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are Ashraful Alma, 35, a resident of Pashchim Anantapur Village, and Alimul Islam Ripon, 23, a resident of Pashchim Balabari Village of the upazila.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted an anti-drug drive in Pashchim Ananatapur Village under Kashipur Union at night and arrested the duo along with 344 bottles of phensedyl.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was registered with Fulbari Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari PS Sarwar Parvej confirmed the matter.

BOGURA: Police arrested a young man along with yaba tablets from Adamdighi Upazila in the district on Thursday evening.

The arrested person is Arifuzzaman Titu, 27, a resident of Adamdighi Thanapara area in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Santahar Police Outpost conducted a drive in Adamdighi Bridge area in the evening and arrested Titu, said Adamdighi PS OC Rezaul Karim Reza.

He said some 60 contraband yaba tablets were also seized from his possession during the drive.

However, the arrested person was produced before a court after filing of a case against him under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the OC added.

BRAHMANBARIA: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with hemp from Sarail Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested person is Dulal Mia, 36, son of late Shafiq Mia, a resident of Kashinagar Village in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Sholabari Sakinstha Barju Meghna River adjacent to ABCO Brickfield of Panishwar Union in the upazila at around 9am, and arrested him.

The law enforcers also recovered a total of 25 kg 600 grams of hemp from his possession during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sarail PS, the arrested was produced before the court.

Sarail PS OC Md. Aslam Hossain confirmed the matter.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police arrested a man and a woman along with 233 yaba tablets in separate drives from Kulaura Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

Police arrested a woman along with 203 yaba tablets from Rautgaon Union in the upazila at night.

The arrested person is Raina Akhter, 35, wife of Kayes Mia, a resident of the union.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcer led by Kulaura PS OC Md Abdus Saleq conducted a drive in the area at night and arrested the woman along with the yaba tablets.

On the other hand, a man was arrested along with 30 yaba tablets from Kadipur Union in the upazila on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Md Mujib, 28, a resident of Kadipur Koula area in the union.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Parimal Chandra Das conducted a drive in Kadipur area at night and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

After filing two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Kulaura PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Wednesday following the court orders.

Kulaura PS OC Abdus Saleq confirmed the matter.













