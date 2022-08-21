Nalua turns curse river at Batiaghata



A view of the deplorable Nalua River in Batiaghata Upazila. photo: observer

Seedbeds cannot be prepared in the upazila because of water shortage in the river.

The Nalua River flowing through Batiaghata was mighty before with strong current. Speedboats, launches, steamers and other water transports would move on the river only 40 years back. Over ages the river has diminished into a narrow channel.

Now people of different professions are in living houses on its bed having also trees and factories.

This is a 21-kilometre long river. The river has originated from the Poshur River and met at the mouth of Kazibacha River. The river was 200-metre long having more than 200-metre depth.

Trading would be taking place with Khulna-Mongla Port through it.

Three out of seven unions, Bhandarcoat, Baliadanga and Amirpur, of Batiaghata were covered by the river. Its origin is located at Bhandarcoat, followed by Baliadanga in the middle and Amirpur at the end.

There were three ferry ghats over the Nalua River. People would use these ghats for going to Batiaghata Police Station from different unions. Sometimes, ferry boats would sink due to severe current.

Also there was abundance of hilsa in the river. People of about ten villages would catch fishes in it at night.

The river bed has been occupied. A vested quarter has grabbed the entire river. Only a channel of water passing is remaining as the symbol of existence.

Water stagnation develops on croplands of its banks in the rainy season. Once, the blessing river is now the river of curse.











