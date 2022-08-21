Video
Cloudburst kills 4 in Uttarakhand, triggers flash flood; 10 missing

15 dead in northern India after monsoon floods

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

DEHRADUN, Aug 20: A series of cloudbursts hit different parts of Uttarakhand early on Saturday killing four people while 10 went missing as rivers breached their banks and washed away bridges, officials said.
Torrential rains damaged two houses in Gwad village in Tehri district trapping seven people under the debris. Two bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, Tehri District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar said.
In Kothar village, an elderly woman suffocated to death after getting trapped underneath rubble brought in by the rains, he said.
In Binak village of Pauri district, a house collapsed burying 70-year-old Darshani Devi alive. Her body was recovered by villagers, the disaster control room said.
Excessive rains have affected around 13 villages in the Pauri district prompting the administration to close all Anganwadi centres and schools.
A house and a shop were damaged by heavy rains in Bhainswad village of Dehradun district injuring three people while five were missing, the state emergency operation centre here said.
Water also entered the caves of Tapkeshwar, a famous Shiva temple on the banks of the Tons river, which was in spate, officials said.
A cloudburst occurred around 2.15 am in Sarkhet village in the Raipur area, they said, adding a bridge over the Song river near Thano got washed away while the Kempty Falls, a popular tourist spot near Mussoorie, was also flowing dangerously.
Meanwhile, at least 15 people were killed in India after heavy monsoon rains triggered flash floods and landslides near the Himalayan foothills, authorities said Saturday.
Flooding and landslides are common and cause widespread devastation during India's treacherous monsoon season.
Experts say climate change is increasing the number of extreme weather events around the world, with damming, deforestation and development projects in India exacerbating the human toll.
Rescue officials were rushed to Mandi district in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh where a torrent of floodwater swept away two houses and killed eight people, a government statement said.
Landslides and flooding claimed seven other lives across the state, the release added. Television news footage showed part of a railway bridge washed away by the deluge in nearby Kangra district.    -PTI, AFP



« PreviousNext »

