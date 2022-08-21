Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 August, 2022, 4:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

13 dead as Somali forces battle Al-Shabaab at besieged hotel

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

MOGADISHU, Aug 20: At least 13 civilians have been killed and dozens wounded in an Islamist militant attack on a hotel in the Somali capital, officials said Saturday, as security forces battled gunmen barricaded inside many hours after the siege began.
Fighters from the Al-Qaeda affiliate Al-Shabaab stormed the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu on Friday evening in a hail of gunfire and bomb blasts.
Scores of people were trapped inside but officials said many including children have since been rescued.
Sporadic gunfire and loud explosions could be heard into Saturday afternoon, but details remain difficult to verify in the chaos.
It is the biggest attack in Mogadishu since Somalia's new president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, was elected in May after many months of political instability.
Al-Shabaab, which has been waging a deadly insurgency for 15 years against the fragile government in the Horn of Africa nation, has claimed responsibility.
"We are getting information about five more victims confirmed dead and that makes 13 the overall number of civilians killed by the terrorists," security commander Mohamed Abdikadir told AFP.
"The security forces rescued dozens of civilians including children who were trapped in the building."
Police officer Ibrahim Duale confirmed that more than 10 people had been killed, but said updated information would be released once the siege had ended.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cloudburst kills 4 in Uttarakhand, triggers flash flood; 10 missing
People hold cremations along a road following heavy flooding
IMF says talks with Sri Lanka to resume next week
Fear for future after mass die-off of fish in Poland's Oder river
13 dead as Somali forces battle Al-Shabaab at besieged hotel
US buying big Ukraine grain shipment for hungry regions: UN
Security officers patrol near the the site of explosions
Putin to allow inspectors to visit Russia-occupied nuclear plant


Latest News
Tea workers reject Tk25 wage hike, vow to continue movement
Fakhrul calls for unbreakable unity to restore democracy
Need each other’s cooperation to ensure peaceful, stable, secure neighbourhood: Doraiswami
Russian crops, fertiliser must move 'unimpeded': UN chief
Finland asks: Can a prime minister party like a rock star?
AL has no lords abroad: Quader
Ex-Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa applies for US green card: Report
None did what Sheikh Hasina has done for Islam: Hasan
FM's remarks reflect PM's wishes: Rizvi
Govt can’t evade responsibility for Momen’s comments: GM Quader
Most Read News
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Putin: Russia to allow inspectors to visit nuclear plant
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Huawei launches its largest-ever regional Seeds for the Future Program
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Urgent actions needed to address abnormal price hike
Climate change drought, food, insecurity and violence against women
Two held with Phensedyl in Kurigram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft