Police secures the area on August 20 a day after a shooting at Emporia Shopping Center in Malmo, Sweden. A man wounded in a shooting in a shopping centre in Sweden on August 19 has died, police said, as a woman hurt in the same attack remained in hospital. A 15-year-old suspected shooter has been arrested by the police. photo : AFP