A view shows the solar tower of Israel's Ashalim power station













A view shows the solar tower of Israel's Ashalim power station surrounded by panels, in the Negev desert near the kibbutz of Ashalim on August 20. The 240-meter tower is part of a 121-megawatt solar thermal power plant which concentrates the sun's heat from thousands of small mirrors onto a boiler mounted on the tower, the latter producing high-temperature steam used to generate electricity. photo : AFP