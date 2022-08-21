Video
Indonesia confirms first Monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad: Ministry

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

JAKARTA, Aug 20: Indonesia has confirmed its first monkeypox infection, detected in a person who had returned from an unidentified country with documented cases, a health ministry spokesman said on Saturday.
The 27-year-old male tested positive in the capital Jakarta late on Friday, Mohammad Syahril told a news conference.
The Indonesian national, who is doing "well" and showing only mild symptoms, is self isolating at home, said Syahril, who did not say where the patient had come from.
"We have followed up with tracing of close contacts and will check up on them," he said, adding the government is in the process of procuring around 10,000 vaccines for monkeypox.
The health ministry is urging calm and has reassured the public that monkeypox is treatable. It has so far tested 22 suspected cases from across the country, of which all were negative.     -REUTERS


