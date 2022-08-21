Video
Tuchel in talks over extending contract at Chelsea

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

LONDON, AUG 20: Thomas Tuchel is in talks with Chelsea over extending his contract although the German says he is focusing on "my team... and on being competitive".
The 48-year-old's present contract runs until 2024. He signed that after guiding Chelsea to the 2021 Champions League trophy having initially had an 18-month deal when he replaced the sacked Frank Lampard in January 2021.   
"My people talk to the owners and take care of everything else," said Tuchel on Friday ahead of Sunday's away match at Leeds.
"You know how glad I am to be here and how much I like it.
"There are talks but I think given the situation where we come from, and where we are in the middle of the transfer period, I think it is the very best if I focus on my team and on sports and on being competitive," he added.
Tuchel was speaking before the Football Association imposed a one-match suspension and a fine of £35,000 ($41,000) on him after he was sent off following his furious clash with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte last Sunday.
Conte was also fined £15,000 but Tuchel said that there was no bad blood between them and it had just been emotions running high in the heat of the battle.
"Of course we laugh, it's very important to laugh, and laugh at ourselves," he said.
"I was laughing in the dressing room; it was the heat of the match and we didn't insult each other.
"I think the thing would have ended if there were not 20 people around us that make the thing look much worse than it actually was.    -AFP


